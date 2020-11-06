BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Artaskh Defense Army’s air defense units shot down another enemy drone over the Karabakh region this week.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army’s air defense units were able to shoot down this enemy drone over the southeastern part of the Karabakh region.

“At around 11:30 am, the Defense Army air defense units shot down an enemy UAV in the southeastern direction,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, said on Friday morning.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense did not specify what kind of drone was shot down, nor did they mention the type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The Artsakh Defense Army has beefed up their air defenses around the rugged terrain of Karabakh, as they attempt to prevent the Azerbaijani forces from making any more advances at the southern and northern lines of contact.