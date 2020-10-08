BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) shot down enemy planes over the Karabakh region this morning.
According to the Press Secretary of Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, the Artsakh Defense Army shot down two enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) while they were flying over the Karabakh region.
“Minutes ago, two enemy UAVs were hit in the southern direction,” Stepanyan tweeted on Thursday.
No further details were released at this time.
Prior to shooting down these UAVs, the Armenian forces reportedly foiled a large attack by the Azerbaijani military at several axes in the Karabakh region, including the strategic Jebrayil area.
Over the last 72 hours, the Azerbaijani military has been attempting to crack the Armenian lines at Jebrayil, but their attacks have been mostly repelled by the Artsakh Defense Army.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.