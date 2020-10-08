BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) shot down enemy planes over the Karabakh region this morning.

According to the Press Secretary of Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, the Artsakh Defense Army shot down two enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) while they were flying over the Karabakh region.

“Minutes ago, two enemy UAVs were hit in the southern direction,” Stepanyan tweeted on Thursday.

No further details were released at this time.

Prior to shooting down these UAVs, the Armenian forces reportedly foiled a large attack by the Azerbaijani military at several axes in the Karabakh region, including the strategic Jebrayil area.

Over the last 72 hours, the Azerbaijani military has been attempting to crack the Armenian lines at Jebrayil, but their attacks have been mostly repelled by the Artsakh Defense Army.