BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The Ministry of Defense of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic published footage of their troops scoring direct hits on the Azerbaijani forces that were attempting to advance their positions.
In a video titled, “Destruction of enemy offensive forces by units of the Defense Army on the north-eastern Front,” the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) can be seen attacking the Azerbaijani forces that were bunched up in undisclosed part of the Karabakh Republic.
Judging by the footage from the Ministry of Defense for the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the Azerbaijani military was hit by artillery and mortar shells that were fired by the Artsakh Defense Army.
The Artsakh Defense Army managed to repel several attacks from the Azerbaijani military on Thursday, including an attempt to advance around the key town of Hadrut, which Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense claimed was captured earlier this week.
However, despite these claims by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the video released by their media team only showed their forces at the outskirts of Hadrut, as the town itself seems to be under the Artsakh Defense Army’s control.
On October 10th, the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire in the Karabakh region; however, despite its announcement, the hostilities inside this disputed territory are still ongoing.
