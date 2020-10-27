BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) released a new video this afternoon that shows their troops attacking the enemy forces in the Karabakh region.

In the short video, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen scoring direct hit on the Azerbaijani military’s vehicle in Karabakh.

This attack by the Artsakh Defense Army would result in the destruction of the military vehicle and possibly some nearby vehicles, as there was a column of them parked along a road.

#Artsakh Defense Army units continue to neutralize mercenary terrorists. pic.twitter.com/x2UBMS3sXP — Artsakh Defense Army (@Karabakh_MoD) October 27, 2020