BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency released a new video this week that showed the Artsakh Defense Army saving two wounded Azerbaijani soldiers near the line of contact in Karabakh.

“The hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh ended tonight. It’s quiet at the front … It’s time to raise the white flag and pull out those who can still be saved,” the Anna News report began.

“Today, together with a group of Armenian fighters, we pulled out the wounded and dead from the neutral zone. We managed to save two Azerbaijani soldiers … We could not find any living Armenians. This is just a small episode, you can see the full version in our big report, which will be released in a few days,” they added.

In the short video they posted, the Armenian forces can be seen pulling the two soldiers to safety.