BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The press secretary for the President of the Karabakh Republic, Bahram Boghossian, which is not recognized internationally, said that his country’s forces were able to regain the sites that they had previously lost in battles with Azerbaijan.

“The success of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the field could be explained on September 27, by launching a surprise attack, which lasted for several hours, after which the Armenian forces began to repel the enemy attacks and took the initiative,” Boghossian said.

“In one night, we recovered most of the lost sites,” Russia’s Sputnik quoted Boghossian as saying, “In addition, we improved them and we are moving forward with that, despite the presence of Turkish soldiers fighting in the ranks of the Azerbaijani army, and everyone knows that.”

Boghossian threatened that if Azerbaijan continues the attack, it is quite possible that “we will not limit ourselves to defending our positions, but rather we will move forward and occupy new ones.”

Boghossian pointed out that the region’s economy has not been affected by the war, and the infrastructure is working as it was before, and if it was bombed, necessary measures will be taken to repair it and restore it to work.