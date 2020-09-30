BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The press secretary for the President of the Karabakh Republic, Bahram Boghossian, which is not recognized internationally, said that his country’s forces were able to regain the sites that they had previously lost in battles with Azerbaijan.
“The success of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the field could be explained on September 27, by launching a surprise attack, which lasted for several hours, after which the Armenian forces began to repel the enemy attacks and took the initiative,” Boghossian said.
“In one night, we recovered most of the lost sites,” Russia’s Sputnik quoted Boghossian as saying, “In addition, we improved them and we are moving forward with that, despite the presence of Turkish soldiers fighting in the ranks of the Azerbaijani army, and everyone knows that.”
Boghossian threatened that if Azerbaijan continues the attack, it is quite possible that “we will not limit ourselves to defending our positions, but rather we will move forward and occupy new ones.”
Boghossian pointed out that the region’s economy has not been affected by the war, and the infrastructure is working as it was before, and if it was bombed, necessary measures will be taken to repair it and restore it to work.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.