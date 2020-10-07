BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Last night, the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) launched a big counter-offensive against the Armenian military and their allied forces in the northern region of Karabakh.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army was able to retake a hilltop in the northern part of the Karabakh region after fierce clashes with the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.
“Yesterday with participation of DA SPU and detachment of ‘Voluntary Movement’, Artsakh DA units’ counterattack resulted in retake of hill Varangatagh (Lulasaz) and six enemy KIA,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, said on Wednesday.
“At this moment combat operations in the conflict zone of Artsakh and Azerbaijan go on,” she added.
This counter-attack by the Armenian forces came hours after the Azerbaijani military tried to break through the former’s defenses and enter the Jabrayil area of Karabakh.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.