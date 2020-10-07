BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Last night, the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) launched a big counter-offensive against the Armenian military and their allied forces in the northern region of Karabakh.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army was able to retake a hilltop in the northern part of the Karabakh region after fierce clashes with the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

“Yesterday with participation of DA SPU and detachment of ‘Voluntary Movement’, Artsakh DA units’ counterattack resulted in retake of hill Varangatagh (Lulasaz) and six enemy KIA,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, said on Wednesday.

“At this moment combat operations in the conflict zone of Artsakh and Azerbaijan go on,” she added.

This counter-attack by the Armenian forces came hours after the Azerbaijani military tried to break through the former’s defenses and enter the Jabrayil area of Karabakh.