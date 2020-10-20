BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a new video on Tuesday of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) training for future battles in the Karabakh region.
In the video released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen using anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) against enemy targets in an undisclosed part of the Karabakh region.
Per the video below, these soldiers from the Artsakh Defense Army are preparing to leave for the front, as the Armenian forces attempt to fend off the Azerbaijani offensives inside of Karabakh.
Despite a recent agreement to observe a humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh, this disputed region has witnessed an increase in hostilities, as the Azerbaijani Army attempts to seize new territories.
On Monday, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to hold a new meeting about the ongoing clashes in Karabakh, in the hopes of ending the conflict peacefully.
