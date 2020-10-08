BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Karabakh Defense Army announced the resumption of military operations on the direct contact line after repelling the Azerbaijani military’s attack.
“At the present time, military operations have resumed on the northern and southern axes (of the direct contact line). And the Karabakh Defense Army units are still able to tighten their control over the situation steadily and silence the enemy’s activity,” a statement posted on the Karabakh Defense Forces page said.
The statement also indicated that the situation in the conflict zone remained stable and tense during the night, and there were no major changes in the tactical-tactical situation.
However, exchanges of missile and artillery shelling were continuing in some sectors.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Karabakh forces repelled an attack by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the southern axis.
According to the press secretary of the ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, the Azerbaijani armed forces tried this morning to launch the attack on the southern axis, but retreated after suffering casualties – 20 dead and wounded, in addition to three pieces of military equipment.
