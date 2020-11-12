BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 A.M.) – Arayk Harutyunyan, the President of the Karabakh Republic, said today that the Artsakh Defense Army in Karabakh did not have the technologically advanced weapons needed to defeat the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
“There were no modern weapons in Karabakh, and the culprits in this will have to bear the responsibility,” Harutyunyan said, in an interview reported by Sputnik Armenia.
According to him, “Azerbaijani drones caused great damage to the defense army in Karabakh, and the question that arises is why the Armenian army did not manufacture similar weapons.”
He said, “Everyone who has assumed positions of responsibility over the past decades will bear the responsibility for that.”
Harutyunyan stressed that, “Karabakh was in fact at war not only with Azerbaijan, but also with Turkey and militants from the Middle East. The Karabakh Defense Forces’ soldiers and volunteers fought against them.”
According to the agency’s information, the leadership of the Karabakh Republic is currently engaged in consultations with political forces, military leaders and former leaders in Karabakh. According to Harutyunyan, “Civil war is not an option. We need to unite and consider all decisions.”
Earlier this week, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had signed a joint declaration on the ceasefire in Karabakh.
