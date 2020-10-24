BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released on Saturday, a new video showing the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroying enemy sites inside the Karabakh region.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army was able to destroy several enemy fortifications and vehicles along the line of contact in the Karabakh region.
In the video released on Saturday, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen scoring direct hits on the Azerbaijani defenses, which resulted in a number of explosions along the line of contact in Karabakh.
Judging by the footage, the Azerbaijani losses included at least 20-30 soldiers, who were positioned in this targeted area.
Prior to the release of this video, the Press Secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, reported on the destruction of a large unit of the enemy special forces.
It is not confirmed that this is the same unit that Stepanyan was mentioning, but given the losses in the video, it is likely that the Azerbaijani forces suffered a significant number of casualties this week.
