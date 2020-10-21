File photo of the Armenian military

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:55 P.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) carried out a number of artillery and missile strikes on the enemy positions this week, as they attempt to stifle the Azerbaijani military’s attempted advances.

According to the Artsakh Defense Army’s official Twitter account, their forces neutralized a unit from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces that was attempting to move through an undisclosed part of the Karabakh region.

In the video released with their claim, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen scoring direct hits on the Azerbaijani’s forces that are attempting to move through through Karabakh.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday morning that the Artsakh Defense Army’s air defense forces shot down an enemy warplane in the southern region of Karabakh.

“The #AirDefence units of the #Artsakh Defence Army shot down an adversary airplane at around 8:30 in the Southern Section,” the official Twitter account of the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

They would add that “the situation is relatively stable but tense.”

The Armenian Ministry of Defense did not provide any details about the Azerbaijani aircraft that was shot down, nor was any footage released from the incident.

The downing of this Azerbaijani warplane comes just hours after the Artsakh Defense Army’s air defense units shot down a Turkish-made drone over the Karabakh region.

