BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Armenian media released video footage on Sunday evening of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) carrying out a powerful attack against the Azerbaijani military at the Karabakh front.
In one particular attack, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen destroying a vehicle that was transporting Azerbaijani troops to the Karabakh front to fight the Armenian forces.
Using a guided missile, the Artsakh Defense Army score a direct hit on the transport vehicle, resulting in its destruction.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been deadlocked in a violent battle inside the Karabakh region for several days now, as the latter attempts to capture several areas from the former.
Share this article:
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.