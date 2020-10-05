BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Armenian media released video footage on Sunday evening of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) carrying out a powerful attack against the Azerbaijani military at the Karabakh front.

In one particular attack, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen destroying a vehicle that was transporting Azerbaijani troops to the Karabakh front to fight the Armenian forces.

Using a guided missile, the Artsakh Defense Army score a direct hit on the transport vehicle, resulting in its destruction.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been deadlocked in a violent battle inside the Karabakh region for several days now, as the latter attempts to capture several areas from the former.