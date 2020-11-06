BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a new video on Friday that showed the aftermath of the Artsakh Defense Army’s attack on the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ vehicles in Karabakh.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, “the Artsakh Defense Army continues to locate and destroy the Azeri units preparing for an attack.”

They added: “The footage shows about ten pieces of equipment destroyed by the Armenian side in the forests near Berdzor, including HMMs and Israeli Sandcat vehicles.”

In addition to the destruction of several vehicles and pieces of equipment, a number of Azerbaijani soldiers were killed during this attack by the Artsakh Defense Army in the Karabakh region.