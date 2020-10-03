BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) repelled several attacks by the Azerbaijani Army on Saturday, forcing the latter to withdraw from a number of sites used to launch their assault against the Armenian troops.

In the most recent video released on Saturday, the Armenian forces can be seen destroying a number of Azerbaijani military vehicles, as the latter attempted to drive through an area heavily guarded by the ADA troops.

Prior to this video, the Armenian media released footage of their ADA troops destroying many military posts of the Azerbaijani Army, resulting in significant losses for the latter on Saturday.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the ADA troops were able to repel several attacks by the Azerbaijani Army on their positions in the Karabakh region.

In addition to stifling these offensives, the Armenian troops were also able to shoot down at least three Azerbaijani aircraft that were flying over their positions in the Karabakh region.