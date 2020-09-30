BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released new footage on Wednesday of the Artsakh forces targeting the Azerbaijani military’s positions in the Karabakh region.

In the video, heavy explosions can be seen taking place at the Azerbaijani military’s positions, indicating that the Armenian forces scored direct hits on the targeted sites near the front-lines in Karabakh.

The Armenian forces have been heavily bombarding the Azerbaijani military’s positions in Karabakh, following attempts by the latter to capture ground around several axes in this disputed region.

On Wednesday, the Azerbaijani military announced that their forces destroyed the S-300 system of the Armenian army after it was deployed to the Karabakh front.

No images or videos have been released to corroborate the claim; however, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense did release footage of their troops destroying some sites belonging to the Armenian forces.