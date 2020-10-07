BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) has destroyed multiple Azerbaijani oil depots this week that belonged to the latter’s armed forces near the Karabakh region.

“Destruction of another large stockpile of vital oil products of the Azerbaijani army in the result of brilliant operations of the Artsakh Defense Army,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported on Wednesday afternoon.

In the video posted by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the footage shows smoke billowing from several sites after the Artsakh Defense Army scored direct hits on the Azerbaijani oil depots.

The first video was already shared by Stepanyan, who pointed out that the oil depot was located in the southeastern direction of Karabakh.

Large enemy POL storage depot destroyed in the south-eastern direction pic.twitter.com/PeT5P812Es — Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 7, 2020

The Karabakh region has been witnessing battles since the 27th of September between the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and Artsakh Defense Army, causing dozens of deaths and injuries, including civilians.