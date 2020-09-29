BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 A.M.) – The Armenian media released more video footage from the ongoing conflict in the Karabkh region on Monday.

In one of the videos posted on YouTube, the Armenian forces can be seen destroying multiple military vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani army in the Karabakh region.

As shown in the video below, the Armenian forces were able to score multiple direct hits on the Azerbaijani army’s positions near the front-lines in Karabakh.

Clashes between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces broke out on Sunday, following accusations from both sides about violating the ceasefire on the border.

Since the start of these clashes, both sides have suffered several casualties, including many dead from direct firefights along the border.