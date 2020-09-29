BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 A.M.) – The Armenian media released more video footage from the ongoing conflict in the Karabkh region on Monday.
In one of the videos posted on YouTube, the Armenian forces can be seen destroying multiple military vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani army in the Karabakh region.
As shown in the video below, the Armenian forces were able to score multiple direct hits on the Azerbaijani army’s positions near the front-lines in Karabakh.
Clashes between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces broke out on Sunday, following accusations from both sides about violating the ceasefire on the border.
Since the start of these clashes, both sides have suffered several casualties, including many dead from direct firefights along the border.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.