BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, posted video footage of the destruction of armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, along with their troops fleeing the battlefield.
“The enemy’s armored vehicles were destroyed and the enemy’s unit withdrew,” Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.
The video shows strikes on Azerbaijani equipment, as well as the withdrawal of a large group of soldiers.
The day before, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that since the start of hostilities in Karabakh, Azerbaijan had lost 113 drones and 250 armored vehicles.
On Saturday morning, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an attack in the southern and northern regions of Karabakh.
In the afternoon, the Azerbaijani army occupied the village of Madaghiz in Karabakh, after which the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev renamed the village Sogovoshan.
On the same day, Baku announced the capture of seven other villages in the vicinity of Karabakh.
Later, Armenia announced that the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) managed to stifle the Azerbaijani attack after several hours of intense fighting.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.