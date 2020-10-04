BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, posted video footage of the destruction of armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, along with their troops fleeing the battlefield.

“The enemy’s armored vehicles were destroyed and the enemy’s unit withdrew,” Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

The video shows strikes on Azerbaijani equipment, as well as the withdrawal of a large group of soldiers.

The day before, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that since the start of hostilities in Karabakh, Azerbaijan had lost 113 drones and 250 armored vehicles.

On Saturday morning, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an attack in the southern and northern regions of Karabakh.

In the afternoon, the Azerbaijani army occupied the village of Madaghiz in Karabakh, after which the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev renamed the village Sogovoshan.

On the same day, Baku announced the capture of seven other villages in the vicinity of Karabakh.

Later, Armenia announced that the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) managed to stifle the Azerbaijani attack after several hours of intense fighting.