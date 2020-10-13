BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a video on Tuesday of the Artsakh Defense Army destroying an Azerbaijani tank in the Karabakh region.

In the video posted by the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen blowing up the tank in the Karabakh region.

Destruction of an enemy tank pic.twitter.com/0xpL3lx32m — Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 13, 2020