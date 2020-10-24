BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Armenian media released a new video showing the moment an Azerbaijani rocket launcher system was destroyed by the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

In the video, a powerful blast can be seen from afar after the Artsakh Defense Army struck a TOS-1 rocket launcher system.

This attack on the TOS-1 comes just a day after the Artsakh Defense Army released footage of their forces destroying at least two multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the Karabakh region.