BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) filmed the destruction of an Azerbaijani oil storage depot that is used by the latter’s military in the Karabakh region.
In the video that was first released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the footage shows smoke billowing from the targeted site, which was reportedly located southeast of Karabakh.
“Not long before, a large enemy POL storage depot was destroyed in the southeastern direction by a pinpoint fire of the Armenian units. There are now opportunities in various directions of the frontline for exploitation of success,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported on Wednesday.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been trading attacks over the last 24 hours, as the latter attempts to to break into the strategic Jebrayil area of the Karabakh region.
