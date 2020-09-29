BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Armenian released more footage on Tuesday of the Republic of Karabakh’s forces destroying several mechanisms belonging to the Azerbaijani military in the Karabakh region.

In two of the most recent videos released, the Armenian forces can be seen targeting the positions of the Azerbaijani military near the line of contact in Karabakh.

The attacks by the Armenian forces managed to score several direct hits, resulting in the destruction of armored vehicles, military posts, and bases around the Karabakh region.

The destruction of these Azerbaijani military positions come at a time when tensions between Baku and Yerevan are at a four-year-long high.