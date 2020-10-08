BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released new footage on Thursday of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroying an enemy base and military vehicle.
“The Artsakh Defense Army continues to inflict accurate destructions,” the Press Secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, said before sharing the video.
The footage, which was shared on a number of Armenian YouTube channels, showed the Artsakh Defense Army scoring a direct hit on both an Azerbaijani military base and vehicle in the Karabakh region.
Intense clashes have been ongoing for over a week along the northern and southern axes of the Karabakh region, as the Azerbaijani military attempts to capture this territory from the Armenian forces.
