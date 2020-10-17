BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released more footage on Thursday of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroying enemy vehicles inside the Karabakh region.

In the first video released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen scoring direct hits on the attacking Azerbaijani forces in the Karabakh region this week.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday that the Azerbaijani forces resumed their artillery attacks against the Artsakh Defense Army on multiple axes in Karabakh.

“In the morning, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resumed artillery fire in the northern and southeastern directions,” wrote the representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan on his official Facebook page.