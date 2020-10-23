BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense has posted another video of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroying an Azerbaijani rocket launcher system in the Karabakh region.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army destroyed a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), which has been used by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to target several areas inside the Karabakh region.

In the video, which was later shared on YouTube by RuVesna.Su, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen scoring a direct hit on this rocket launcher system, resulting in a powerful explosion.

While it cannot be confirmed if this is the same rocket launcher system that was used to target the capital, Stepanakert, earlier this week, this MLRS was likely identified by the Artsakh Defense Army’s reconnaissance drones and later targeted by their forces.