BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense has posted another video of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroying an Azerbaijani rocket launcher system in the Karabakh region.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army destroyed a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), which has been used by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to target several areas inside the Karabakh region.
In the video, which was later shared on YouTube by RuVesna.Su, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen scoring a direct hit on this rocket launcher system, resulting in a powerful explosion.
While it cannot be confirmed if this is the same rocket launcher system that was used to target the capital, Stepanakert, earlier this week, this MLRS was likely identified by the Artsakh Defense Army’s reconnaissance drones and later targeted by their forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.