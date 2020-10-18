BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) confronted a large attack launched by the Azerbaijan Army last night, which resulted in heavy clashes that last until the morning hours.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army was able to destroy a number of Azerbaijani tanks that were leading the attack on the southern region of Karabakh.
“The DA units have destroyed 4 enemy assaulting tanks in the southern direction. In the southern flank of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone the enemy is employing a large number of UAVs and artillery systems,” the Press Secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, stated on Sunday.
In addition to fending off the ground troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Artsakh Defense Army was also forced to deal with enemy drones on Sunday that attempted to bombard their positions.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of two of these Azerbaijani drones that had entered the airspace of the Karabakh region on Sunday.
On Saturday, a temporary ceasefire was agreed upon for humanitarian purposes by Armenia and Azerbaijan; however, not long after it went into effect, the Azerbaijani Army launched a powerful attack along the southern axis of Karabakh.
