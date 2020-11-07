BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – In the biggest battle of the ongoing Karabakh conflict, the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) has managed to stifle all Azerbaijani attempts to capture the strategic city of Shusha.

According to the Anna News Agency, “serious battles are going on near Shushi and let’s say right away that the situation there is difficult. But there is one point that cannot be overlooked. Finally, the ADA brought armored vehicles into battle.”

Anna News said that the arrival of armored vehicles “means that the air is reliably closed. A week ago, it would have been difficult to imagine this. This armor would be burned from the air in half an hour. And now the ‘boxes’ go forward and work on the enemy. This means that the technical superiority of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is gradually fading away.”

As shown in the video above, the Artsakh Defense Army have deployed their armored vehicles to this battle front, as the Azerbaijani Armed Forces move away from their drones.

They would add that “the soldiers on the front line have perked up, now we can take a breath and plan future operations, as our acquaintances at the front say.