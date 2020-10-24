BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) managed to capture several enemy vehicles after they were abandoned in the Karabakh region this week.

In a video report by Banak.Info, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen in control of five armored personnel carriers (APC), which previously belonged to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The video shows the armored personnel carriers in relatively good condition, as they were abandoned hundreds of yards apart by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

On Saturday, intense clashes continued on the southern and northern axes of Karabakh, as the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again attempted to advance.