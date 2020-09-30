BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The Armenian-led Artsakh Defense Army has managed to capture another armored vehicle left behind by the Azerbaijani Army in the Karabakh region.

In a video captured from the Karabakh region, the Armenian forces can be see in possession of a Russian-made BMP-2.

The Armenian forces were filmed driving the captured armored vehicle to their lines and oddly parking it on a mound in Karabakh.

Captured ex-Azeri BMP-2 getting used by Armenian volunteer troops. There are reportedly 2 other BMP-2s which were reportedly captured today. pic.twitter.com/ujTowzAyrD — 301🇦🇲 (@301_AD) September 30, 2020

The capture of the Azerbaijani BMP-2 by the Armenian forces comes at a time of increased tension between Yerevan and Baku.

Fierce clashes broke out in the Karabakh region on Sunday, September 27, prompting both sides to declare partial mobilization and martial law.