BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Investigation Commission of the Republic of Armenia announced the arrest of two Syrian militants, who fought alongside Azerbaijan in the armed conflict between Baku and Yerevan.

“At the moment, we have two Syrian mercenaries, and they have been interrogated,” said Rafael Vardanyan, head of the Prisons Department in Armenia.

He added that the Armenian side is now taking measures so that the two detainees can contact their relatives and inform them of their whereabouts and status.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had received information about the transfer of militants from the Middle East to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict zone in Karabakh.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani sides have previously exchanged accusations of exploiting militants from other countries, primarily Syria, during the new round of military escalation in the disputed region.

However, Armenia has provided evidence of the existence of these mercenaries in the conflict zone after they captured and interrogated a Syrian fighter from Syria’s Jisr al-Shughour District.