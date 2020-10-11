BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Armenian forces destroyed a number of Azerbaijani military vehicles in the Karabakh region this week, as clashes continue despite a ceasefire agreement on October 10th.
The Artsakh Defense Army filmed their forces blowing up at least two Azerbaijani military vehicles that were parked in the northeast direction of the Karabakh region.
Armenian forces repel the latest failed Azerbaijani attack in the northeast direction. Two vehicles are seen taking direct hits, Azeri soldiers flee.
This is from October 11, a full day after @mfa_russia brokered ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/D6KsxobY1L
— Serge (@Zinvor) October 11, 2020
Meanwhile, in addition to destroying these vehicles, the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported that the Artsakh Defense Army destroyed another Azerbaijani drone.
In the video shared in Stepanyan’s post, the remains of the Azerbaijani drone can be seen scattered across the ground in Karabakh.
Another enemy UAV destroyed pic.twitter.com/lewb3fTW5i
— Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 11, 2020
