BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:55 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a new video on Sunday, showing the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) destroying an enemy vehicle in Karabakh.

In the video, which the Armenian Ministry of Defense did not provide much background information about, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen blowing up an Azerbaijani vehicle from afar.

The Artsakh Defense Army filmed the attack and showed the moment the Azerbaijani military vehicle blew up in this undisclosed part of the Karabakh region.