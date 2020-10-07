BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released new footage of the Artsakh Defense Army’s operations in the Karabakh region on Wednesday.
In the new footage released, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen targeting a number of sites belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Karabakh region.
The attacks resulted in the destruction of the Azerbaijani military targets, as the Armenian-led Artsakh Defense Army continues to wreak havoc on the enemy positions in Karabakh.
Prior to the release of this video, the spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, posted: “Today marks one of the greatest victories of the Armenian history. Long live the Armenian Army!”
The spokesman did not clarify what victory was achieved; however, it is likely in reference to the ADA’s defense of the Jebrayil area, which has been under attack for 48 hours.
