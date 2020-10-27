BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a new video on Tuesday that showed the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) blowing up the enemy positions in the Karabakh region.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army heavily targeted the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ vehicles and troops along a hilltop in the Karabakh region this week.
In the video released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, they show the moments that the Artsakh Defense Army attacks the Azerbaijani troops and their military vehicles in an undisclosed part of Karabakh.
Despite the announcement of a ceasefire by U.S. President Donald Trump, the two sides in the Karabakh conflict have accused one another of violating the truce, with Azerbaijani even claiming new territory captured.
