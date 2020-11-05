BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) has once again beat back several attempts by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to reach the key city of Shusha in southern Karabakh.
According to local reporters in the Karabakh region, the Artsakh Defense Army was able to thwart at least three Azerbaijani attempts on Thursday to advance to Shusha’s gates, resulting in the latter’s subsequent withdrawal to the original line of contact.
The reporters said the Artsakh Defense Army was able to inflict heavy losses in the ranks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, amid another fierce battle for this strategic city in the Karabakh region.
At the same time, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have intensified their strikes on Shusha, as their troops continue to bombard the city with drone attacks, artillery and missiles.
For the last week, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have attempted to reach the gates of Shusha, despite previously agreeing to a ceasefire that was mediated by the United States in Washington.
The lack of Azerbaijani progress at the Shusha front has been directly a result of the heavy resistance from the Artsakh Defense Army, who continue to engage the enemy forces in fierce firefights south of the city.
