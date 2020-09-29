BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:05 A.M.) – The Armenian media released more footage this week of the intense battle taking place in the Karabakh region.

On Tuesday, an Armenian YouTube channel released footage of the Armenian forces attacking an Azerbaijani military base and several of its vehicles along the Karabakh border.

In the video, the Armenian forces can be seen scoring direct hits on the Azerbaijani positions, resulting in the destruction of a number of vehicles and the military base.

The clashes between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out on Sunday, following accusations from both sides about starting the hostilities.

Since the start of the clashes, both sides have suffered dozens of casualties, including a high number of dead.