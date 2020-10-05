BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Karabakh Republic announced on Monday that its army is conducting a tactical withdrawal from some conflict areas, especially in the south.

“In some areas of the front, for tactical purposes, the ADA (Artsakh Defense Army) withdrew its forces in order to avoid unnecessary losses and further damage the enemy,” said the press secretary of the Karabakh Republic.

The press secretary of the Karabakh head emphasized that the army leadership continues to skillfully manage battles, not far from the day when the “enemy army” will begin to retreat.

Earlier Monday, the spokeswoman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, announced that the Azerbaijani armed forces were intensively bombing the city of Stepanakert, the capital of the Republic of Karabakh.

“At the moment, the enemy is launching missile strikes on Stepanakert with great intensity,” the spokeswoman said.

About 20 artillery strikes were directed at the capital of the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh – Stepanakert, according to the RIA Novosti agency.