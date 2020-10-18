BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Armenian midfielder for the Lokomotiv Yerevan club, Eric Saryan, was killed on Saturday in a fierce battle in the Karabakh region.

The club Lokomotiv Yerevan”posted on its Instagram account: “The 18-year-old footballer was killed on the borders of Artsakh – Azerbaijan.”

The club described the incident as very sad and expressed its condolences to the player’s family and friends.

On October 5, the Armenian Weightlifting Federation announced the death of the Armenian champion, Tatul Arutyunyan, in Karabakh.

The Karabakh region and its vicinity are witnessing violent battles between the Azerbaijani army and the Armenian forces, amid a new push by the latter to capture this territory.

Despite agreeing to a ceasefire on October 10th, both the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been engaged in a fierce battle in the northern and southern parts of the Karabakh region.