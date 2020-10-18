File photo of Armenian football player, Erik Saryan, who was killed on October 17th, 2020, while defending the Karabakh region.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Armenian midfielder for the Lokomotiv Yerevan club, Eric Saryan, was killed on Saturday in a fierce battle in the Karabakh region.

The club Lokomotiv Yerevan”posted on its Instagram account: “The 18-year-old footballer was killed on the borders of Artsakh – Azerbaijan.”

The club described the incident as very sad and expressed its condolences to the player’s family and friends.

On October 5, the Armenian Weightlifting Federation announced the death of the Armenian champion, Tatul Arutyunyan, in Karabakh.

The Karabakh region and its vicinity are witnessing violent battles between the Azerbaijani army and the Armenian forces, amid a new push by the latter to capture this territory.

Despite agreeing to a ceasefire on October 10th, both the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been engaged in a fierce battle in the northern and southern parts of the Karabakh region.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares
ALSO READ  Erdogan accuses Greece of continuing escalation in eastern Mediterranean

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments