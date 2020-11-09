BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a video on Monday that showed the Artsakh Defense Army striking a large group of soldiers from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army carried out these strikes in the Karintak area of the Karabakh region.

In the video released on Monday, a drone belonging to the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen zeroing in on the Azerbaijani military’s positions before striking these forces with several bombs.

The drone strikes by the Artsakh Defense Army come at a time when tensions between Yerevan and Baku are at a four-year-long high.

The Azerbaijani offensive in the Karabakh region has prompted Armenia to increase its support to the Artsakh Defense Army, who has a limited supply of military equipment.