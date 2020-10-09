BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani leadership previously claimed that their troops captured the town Hadrut in the Karabakh region after clashes with the Armenian forces there.
However, the Armenian Ministry of Defense hit back at the Azerbaijani leadership, as they posted a video from the allegedly captured town.
The Azerbaijani leadership obviously is out of touch with the situation ․․․ Hadrut minutes ago pic.twitter.com/2gVMucLrgr
— Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 9, 2020
While Hadrut is under the control of the Armenian forces, the Azerbaijani military appears to have captured the key city of Jebrail, which was contested for several days.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense posted a video from Jebrail, showing their troops driving through the city after taking hold of it this week.
