BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – On Friday, media sources revealed that the Armenian authorities are in the process of appointing an advisor to the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, as the Defense Ministe, David Tonoyan, is reportedly preparing to stepdown.

According to the Armenian publication Aravot, Tonoyan is stepping down and has notified the government.

There was no immediate response from the Armenian Ministry of Defense to the press sources.

The leadership of the Armenian Armed Forces was severely criticized for its performance in the war in the Karabakh region.

It should be noted that during the past few days, both Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsulakyan have resigned.

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement on November 9th, ending the conflict in the Karabakh region.

The declaration of the ceasefire stipulates that the Armenian and Azeri forces will stop at their current locations, and the Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh.

The agreement also includes lifting restrictions on movement, transit and the exchange of prisoners between the two parties to the conflict, and the return of the displaced to Karabakh, under the auspices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.