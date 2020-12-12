BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that the country’s defense minister, Vagarshak Arutunyan, has traveled to Russia today on a working visit during which he plans to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

“On December 12, a delegation headed by Arutunyan went to Russia as part of a working visit. During the visit, a meeting is scheduled between the Armenian Defense Minister and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu,” the press office said in a statement.

The statement also indicated that a number of meetings are scheduled with other high-ranking officials.

On November 21, Arutunyan and Shoigu signed in Yerevan a package of documents regulating the activities of the Russian peacekeeping unit in Karabakh, according to the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

On the 9th of November, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, and the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a ceasefire in Karagh Bagh went into effect on the tenth of this month.