BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Armenian Apostolic Church announced its condemnation of the desecration of the Holy Savior Cathedral (Ghazanchetsots) in Shushi after Azerbaijani military personnel entered the city.

A statement issued by the Church stated that “On the night of November 9 to 10, after the signing of an agreement on ceasefire and hostilities in Artsakh (the Armenian name of Karabakh) by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, the Azerbaijanis who invaded Shushi in Artsakh descrated the Cathedral of the Holy Christ the Savior, leaving their traces on the outer and inner walls of the church. ”

The statement continued, “We strongly condemn this incident,” describing it as an act of blatant sabotage and a face of fanaticism.

“We appeal to the international community and interfaith organizations and churches to raise their voice and take necessary steps to prevent the Azerbaijani authorities from expressing such barbaric and hostile hatred against the Armenians against religious monuments and installations.”

The Armenian media previously published several photos showing inscriptions in the Azerbaijani language on the walls of the cathedral.

Azerbaijan previously claimed that they would protect the Armenian cultural and religious sites in Karabakh, despite fears from the displaced locals of this region.