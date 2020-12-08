BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – An Armenian bishop refused to perform Christian rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in memory of the devastating earthquake that struck Armenia in 1988.

According to RIA Novosti, the head of the Archdiocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Mikael Agabakhian, said that the presence of Pashinyan “is not desirable … and therefore I did not perform the rituals in his presence,” pointing out that it is the right of any cleric.

He added that the ritual was performed by another cleric.

Pashinyan visited several cities in the region hit by the earthquake in 1988, which claimed the lives of at least 25,000 people, and is considered one of the largest disasters in the history of Armenia.

This comes against the backdrop of criticism and protests targeting Pashinyan in the wake of the agreement to stop the fighting in the Karabakh region, which Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan reached on 9th of November.

The agreement stipulates that Armenia hand over areas adjacent to Karabakh to Azerbaijan, as the agreement provides for the forces to stop at the sites where they were at the moment of the agreement.