BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has deployed several tanks along the Iranian-Karabakh border, following the misfire of 70+ missiles into their territory.

According to the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, the IRGC deployed at least 30 T-72 tanks to their border with the disputed Karabakh region, pointing out that this is in addition to the already 40 tanks already there.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran has begun an emergency transfer of its T-72S tanks to the borders with Azerbaijan and Karabakh. We are talking about at least 30 combat vehicles, which constitute a very significant force, especially against the background of the fact that there are already about 40 tanks. These actions of Iran are associated with Tehran’s readiness to intervene in the conflict in Karabakh.”

Avia.Pro shared a video of the alleged transfer of these tanks to the border, as a transport truck was filmed along an unidentified route inside the Islamic Republic.

“At the moment, Iran has deployed at least 70 tanks and more than 30 field howitzers near its northern borders, obviously preparing for a large-scale armed conflict. Taking into account the fact that Azerbaijan already controls the border between Iran and the territory of Karabakh, experts do not exclude that Tehran may oppose Armenia, but only in the event of attacks from Yerevan and in the event of shells falling on the territory of the Islamic republic,” they added.

Iran has not commented on these reports as of yet; however, they have warned both Armenia and Azerbaijan over the recent fall of several missiles into the Islamic Republic.