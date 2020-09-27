BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Video footage of the Armenian army’s attack against the Azerbaijani forces was released on social media, Sunday, as the footage showed tanks being destroyed by missile fire.
In a video released by the Armenian media, the Armenian army can be seen destroying the Azerbaijani tanks in a powerful attack that Yerevan said was carried out in retaliation for attacks on Karabakh by the Azerbaijani forces.
Another video released on Sunday that was shared on the YouTube channel shows close up footage of the Armenian troops destroying another Azerbaijani tank.
Azerbaijan has vowed to strike back against the Armenian army, especially after the former suffered heavy losses to their equipment in the Karabakh region.
Among the Azerbaijani losses were two helicopters and three drones, which were said to have been destroyed by the Armenian troops on Sunday morning.
