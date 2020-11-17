BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, announced that the two parties to the conflict in Karabakh have so far exchanged the bodies of 200 people, who were killed in the recent battles between Azerbaijan and the Artsakh Republic.

Maurer said that the ICRC will continue its efforts in this direction, stressing that the priorities of the committee in the Karabakh region are to assist the displaced population, recover the bodies of the dead, as well as visit prisoners in order to prepare for possible negotiations and exchanges.

He added, “With regard to the exhumation of the dead bodies, I am pleased to inform you that with the presence of the Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the two parties began to recover the bodies and exchange them.”

Maurer is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow to exchange views and assess the situation in the Karabakh region.

On November 9th, Azerbaijan and Armenia reached a truce on the conflict in Karabakh, as the latter agreed to concede several areas in exchange for a ceasefire and the presence of Russian peacekeeping forces around the capital city, Stepanakert.