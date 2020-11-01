BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The air defense forces of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) shot down an Azerbaijani drone over the capital of Karabakh, Stepanakert, this past weekend, the Russian WarGonzo channel reported.

According to WarGonzo, the air defense forces of the Artsakh Defense Army confronted the drone as it approached the capital of Karabakh this past weekend.

In the video posted by the WarGonzo channel, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen scoring a direct hit on the Azerbaijani drone that approached the Karabakh capital.