BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Armenian ambassador to Russia, Vardan Taghanyan, said on Monday, that Armenia will seek military assistance from Russia if necessary and if the conflict with Azerbaijan develops.

The Armenian ambassador said during an exclusive interview with Sputnik: “Armenia is defending its sovereignty and its lands and does not need military assistance now from anyone.”

“We will go to Moscow if necessary to provide us with the necessary Russian weapons, but we do not need them now,” Taghanyan added.

Military clashes were renewed between the two countries early Sunday morning, with the Ministry of Defense in Azerbaijan announcing that it had launched a counter-attack along the entire line of contact in Karabakh. The army announced the destruction of 12 anti-aircraft systems of the Armenian Air Force.

While Armenia announced the general mobilization in the country for those under the age of 55 to confront the escalation in the Karabakh region.

The clashes have continued between the two parties, with both sides blaming one another for the hostilities.