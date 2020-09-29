BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Armenian ambassador to Russia, Vardan Taghanyan, said on Monday, that Armenia will seek military assistance from Russia if necessary and if the conflict with Azerbaijan develops.
The Armenian ambassador said during an exclusive interview with Sputnik: “Armenia is defending its sovereignty and its lands and does not need military assistance now from anyone.”
“We will go to Moscow if necessary to provide us with the necessary Russian weapons, but we do not need them now,” Taghanyan added.
Military clashes were renewed between the two countries early Sunday morning, with the Ministry of Defense in Azerbaijan announcing that it had launched a counter-attack along the entire line of contact in Karabakh. The army announced the destruction of 12 anti-aircraft systems of the Armenian Air Force.
While Armenia announced the general mobilization in the country for those under the age of 55 to confront the escalation in the Karabakh region.
The clashes have continued between the two parties, with both sides blaming one another for the hostilities.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.